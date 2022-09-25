Observers from Brazil, Netherlands, Egypt come to LPR for referendum on joining Russia

LUGANSK, September 23. /TASS/. Five international observers from Brazil, the Netherlands and Egypt have come to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to work at the referendum on the republic’s joining Russia, a representative of the republic’s Central Election Commission told TASS on Sunday, adding that observers have already been accredited, and that they would get to polling stations shortly.

"Observers from the Netherlands, Egypt and Brazil have arrived in Lugansk and will get to polling stations shortly," she said.

Earlier, the first group of international observers came to the Lugansk People’s Republic to work at the referendum. Among the observers were nationals of Germany, Slovakia, Belarus, and Cameroon.