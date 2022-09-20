MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The counter-offensive ordered by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has destroyed the country that was entrusted to him, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Zelensky’s counter-offensive has had a counterproductive effect on Ukraine. The bloodstained Kiev-based joker from the stacked deck of cards of the United States destroyed the country and the people that were entrusted to him," Zakharova said.