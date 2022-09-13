Armenia and Russia discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu discussed over phone the latest developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported onn Tuesday.

"The Armenian Defense Minister told his Russian counterpart about the situation resulting from Azerbaijan's large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Suren Papikyan and Sergey Shoigu agreed to take necessary steps to stabilize the situation," the text reads.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over phone. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also briefed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that immediately after midnight on September 13, Azerbaijani Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of Goris, Sotq and Jermuk settlements using artillery, large-caliber and small arms.