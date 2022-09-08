Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to travel to Scotland to see Elizabeth II — Reuters

TASS, September 8. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is staying, the couple’s spokesman said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Other details have not yet been given. The couple, who permanently lives in the US, is currently in Europe. At the same time, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) specifies that they are now in Germany.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace said that doctors were concerned about the health of the queen and placed her under medical supervision. All four of Elizabeth II's children have arrived at Balmoral, according to ITV correspondent Moshe Schwartz.

Elizabeth II has been suffering from health problems for the past few months: last October, for the first time in eight years, she was hospitalized and spent a day in a London hospital. The doctors insisted that the Queen temporarily refused to travel long distances and began to appear in public with a cane. In July, Elizabeth II cancelled her planned participation in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and last week she missed the traditional Highlander Games in Braemar in the northeast of Scotland.