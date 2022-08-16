Armenia to mourn over Yerevan market blast victims on August 17 and 18

YEREVAN, August 16. /TASS/. A two-day mourning has been declared in Armenian on August 17 and 18 following a deadly blast and fire at Yerevan’s Surmalu market that claimed at least 16 lives, according to a government resolution published on Tuesday.

A blast rocked the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan on August 14. The explosion at a fireworks storage house was followed by a strong fire. The market’s main building partially collapsed. At least 16 people were killed and 61 were taken to hospitals. By today, most of them have been discharged. Three people are still missing. Clear-up works continue.