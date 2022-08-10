US is spreading undetermined Taiwan status theory worldwide — Chinese ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The US is spreading a so-called undetermined status of Taiwan theory on the international scene and supporting the proponents of the island's independence in their separatist activities, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in a special interview.

He pointed out that the United States was actively playing the Taiwan card lately in attempts to contain China and was constantly "distorting and emasculating" the One China principle, intensifying official contacts with Taiwan and helping it to strengthen so-called asymmetric war capabilities.

"On the international scene, the United States is spreading the so-called theory of Taiwan’s undetermined status and supporting the proponents of the so-called independence of Taiwan in their separatist activities," Zhang said.

"What is this, if not a change in the One China policy, declared by the Americans themselves?" Zhang pointed out. "We hope that the American side will stop distorting the facts, putting the blame at somebody else’s door, aggravating the situation and expanding the crisis, and will eventually take practical steps to comply with the One China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques."

Zhang stressed that US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was a serious mistake and the Americans had no right to repeat the same mistake. He recalled that the executive, legislative and judicial branches of power were part and parcel of the US government machinery and must abide by the One China policy, while the separation of powers was unable to excuse any meddling in China's internal affairs.

"Pelosi is number two in the US presidential line of succession and number three in the US political hierarchy. She performs any foreign policy actions as a representative of the US government. By visiting Taiwan Pelosi openly supported the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces. She placed herself side by side with the separatists and took a hostile stance against the Chinese people," Zhang added.

China over the past week has conducted a series of exercises along its coast, as tensions soared in the Taiwan Strait following Pelosi's trip to Taipei on August 2-3. Beijing had repeatedly warned Washington that it would retaliate, if Pelosi, who occupies third place in the US government hierarchy, visits Taiwan. On August 4, the Chinese military began large-scale exercises, including rocket launches in six areas around Taiwan. These exercises were supposed to end at noon on Sunday (07:00 Moscow time), but, as China’s Defense Ministry said, they were prolonged indefinitely.