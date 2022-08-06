World powers seek cooperation with Turkey on drones, Erdogan says

ANKARA, August 6. /TASS/. Major countries show an interest in cooperation with Ankara in the field of drones, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday aired by the TRT television channel.

"Yesterday we talked with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin [in Sochi]. And we talked in Tehran. There are superpowers in the world who want to enter this sector with joint investment with us," the Turkish leader said opening "Science Valley" in Kocaeli outside Istanbul.

Erdogan did not elaborate on the details of his conversation with the Russian president.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that the issue of cooperation in the production and imports of drones had not been touched upon at the talks between Putin and Erdogan in Sochi on August 5.

After the two leaders’ meeting in Tehran on July 19, Turkish media claimed that Putin and Erdogan had allegedly discussed cooperation in the production of Bayraktar drones. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in this regard that it was "a half-joking conversation.".