NEW DELHI, July 21. /TASS/. National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu became the 15th president of India on Thursday.

NDTV reported, citing election officials, that vote counting is still ongoing but Murmu already collected more than 50% of the vote after a third round of counting.

Joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who represents the All India Trinamool Congress, lags far behind.