Delegation of Inter-Parliamentary Union completes visits to Russia, Ukraine — statement

GENEVA, July 15. /TASS/. The task force of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for peaceful settlement in Ukraine has concluded its visits to Moscow and Kiev, the organization said in a statement, released in Geneva on Thursday.

"During its mission, the IPU Task Force held open and frank discussions with political leaders in both countries, with a view to advancing a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine," the document says.

In Kiev, the delegation met with Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and heads of parliamentary factions. In Moscow, the group held talks with State Duma (lower house) Deputy Speaker Petr Tolstoy, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, and other members of the Russian parliament. The task force also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

"In both capitals, the Task Force underscored the need for prompt de-escalation and the return to dialogue for the peaceful resolution of any grievances, in strict observance of international law," the document says.

The task force of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UPU) for peaceful settlement in Ukraine was set up on July 21, 2022. It comprises eight prominent lawmakers from Israel, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Namibia, the Netherlands, UAE, Uruguay, South Africa and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the world’s oldest and largest union of parliamentarians. It was established by statesmen Frederic Passy of France and William Randal Cremer of the United Kingdom in 1889. IPU became the first international organization to promote ideas of peace and reconciliation, as well as international cooperation and human rights. Today, IPU comprises lawmakers from 178 countries and serves as a forum for discussions on global challenges.