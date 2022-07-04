Russia to be presented in forefront at Damascus International Fair, says envoy

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. With Russia being the leading partner of the Damascus International Fair, the country’s delegation will be presented at the event in the forefront, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said in an interview with TASS.

"I would like to note that Russia is the leading economic partner of the fair, which understands the importance of Russian investments in Syria and of economic cooperation between the two countries implemented thanks to the efficient participation of Russian companies and businesses," the diplomat said, adding that "this all strengthens bilateral relations between Russia and Syria, which is why it is quite natural for the Russian delegation to be presented in the forefront among all its delegations and to participate in the fair to the greatest possible extent."

The Damascus International Fair has been held since 1954, being one of the oldest and largest such events in the Middle East, the ambassador said. "Dozens of countries from various continents across the world, as well as thousands of international and Syrian companies, take part in it. Moreover, this is one of the major economic, social and cultural events of the region, which includes cultural events, specialized fairs, as well as a number of marketing and advertisement activities," he explained.

The importance of the fair involves demonstration of Syria’s ability to keep the track of stability and economic recovery, Haddad added.

Last year, the 62nd fair was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.