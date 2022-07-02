EU adopts program of €40 mln military assistance to Moldova

BRUSSELS, July 2. /TASS/. The European Union has adopted an assistance measure worth €40 million for Moldova provided by the European Peace Facility, according to the statement released by the EU Council on Saturday.

"The overall objective of the Assistance Measure is to contribute to strengthening the capacities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova in order to enhance national security, stability and resilience in the defense sector, in line with Union policy," the statement says.

The assistance measure is aimed at funding the purchases of the equipment not designed to deliver lethal force, including unmanned aerial reconnaissance equipment and tactical communications equipment.

"The duration of the Assistance Measure shall be 36 months," the document says adding that it will be 40 million euros.