Efforts to ensure CSTO's readiness to counter threats must continue — defense minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov emphasized the importance of maintaining the capabilities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) amid the current complex military and political environment.

"In the current complex military and political situation, it is important to continue efforts to ensure that the CSTO is ready to appropriately respond to emerging challenges and threats," he said.

Belousov also congratulated Taalatbek Masadykov on his appointment as CSTO secretary general, expressing confidence that his leadership will further enhance the organization’s capabilities.