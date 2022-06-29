Biden vows to deploy additional air defense capabilities in Italy and Germany

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. The United States intends to deploy additional air defense capabilities in Italy and Germany, US President Joe Biden said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

"We're going to station additional air defense and other capabilities in Germany and in Italy," Biden said on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

The summit of the heads of state and governments of NATO member states is running in the Spanish capital on June 28-30. Its participants are going to adopt a new strategic concept, discuss the issues of bolstering the military alliance and the consequences of global climate change for the security sphere.