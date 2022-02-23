Venezuela supports Putin’s efforts to protect peace, says Maduro

BUENOS AIRES, February 23. /TASS/. The government of Venezuela fully supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to protect peace in his country and region, President of the South American republic Nicolas Maduro said in a statement broadcast by state television on Tuesday.

"Does the world think that Putin will sit back and do nothing, not taking measures to protect his people? That is why Venezuela expresses its full support to President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to protect peace in Russia, in the region," he said.

"We are confident that Russia will end this struggle being even more equal," Maduro said, adding that he supports any attempts to solve the Ukrainian conflict using diplomacy.