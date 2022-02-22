Biden tells Zelensky about US plans on imposing sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky about Washington’s intentions to introduce sanctions against Moscow due to Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the White House press service reported.

According to it, "President Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the "independence" of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine" and "reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.