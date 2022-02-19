Kiev urges to unblock talks on Donbass, looks for possible formats - Zelensky

MUNICH, February 19. /TASS/. Ukraine seeks to unblock the negotiating process on ironing out the crisis in Donbass and is not planning to limit itself to just one format of talks, President Vladimir Zelensky said addressing the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"We are ready to look for a key to ending war in all possible formats and platforms: Paris, Berlin, Minsk, Istanbul, Geneva, Brussels, New York and Beijing. It doesn’t matter where in the world we would agree on peace in Ukraine," Zelensky said in a speech broadcast by the Ukraine-24 TV channel.