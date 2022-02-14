China monitors situation in Ukraine, embassy in Kiev operates as normal — foreign ministry

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. Beijing is keeping a close eye on the developments in Ukraine and the Chinese diplomatic mission in this country is working as normal, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin stated on Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, our embassy and consulates are working as normal," he said at a briefing, answering a TASS question whether the Chinese foreign policy mission was going to evacuate its diplomats taking a cue from the United States.

According to the spokesman, the Foreign Ministry maintains close contacts with the Chinese Embassy in Kiev. Wang Wenbin also promised that, if necessary, Beijing would provide its citizens with all the necessary assistance.

Earlier, the Chinese diplomatic mission in Kiev issued a statement advising the Chinese living in Ukraine to monitor the developments in the country.

The US authorities will take measures to ensure that all American employees who are in Kiev leave the city within 48 hours, CBS News reported on Sunday. The broadcaster did not specify the employees of which departments were meant. On the same day, the Ukrainian news site European Truth reported that American diplomats, including US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Christina Queen, were moving from Kiev to Lvov.