UK defense chief on Russia meeting: ‘there was no deafness or blindness’

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. There was ‘no deafness or blindness’ at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held in a constructive atmosphere, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said at a press conference after the talks broadcast live by Sky News from the British embassy in Moscow on Friday.

"Mr. Lavrov is a master at these types of engagements and making those type of comments," the UK defense chief said, responding to a request to comment on a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who described his negotiations with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, on Thursday as "a conversation between deaf and dumb."

As the UK defense chief emphasized, in his discussion with Shoigu "there was absolutely no deafness or blindness." He also said that both of them were aware that they were responsible for their troops and "should anything go wrong, it is they who ultimately pay, sometimes the ultimate price."

"We deal with the facts and we deal with the issues we have because it is in both our interests to resolve that," Wallace pointed out, adding that the meeting was constructive and sincere.

The UK defense chief said he hoped that the discussion had "contributed to a better atmosphere and to de-escalation", although he said that there was "still a considerable way to go between the two of us".