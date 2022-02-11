Ukraine asks Russia to give explanations within 48 hours on ‘military activity’ on border

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine asked Russia to provide explanations within 48 hours about its "military activity" in the areas near Ukraine’s border, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Friday.

"We have officially triggered the risk reduction mechanism in accordance with para. III of the Vienna Document, and requested Russia to provide detailed explanations on military activities in the areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea (Ukraine regards Crimea as being occupied by Russia - TASS)," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He said Russia has 48 hours to reply.

"In case of absence of a reply or its insufficiency/irrelevance, Ukraine will address Russia, as well as other participating states of the Vienna Document, in order to convene an extraordinary meeting where Russia will have to provide explanations," the minister said.