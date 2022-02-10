Putin, Macron had frank, but firm dialogue in Moscow, says French top diplomat

PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. The negotiations in Moscow between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were characterized by candor and firmness, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview Thursday.

"It is very important that this conversation took place," Le Drian pointed out. "These long negotiations were frank and very firm," he noted.

"The discussions made it possible for the leaders to initiate a dialogue by presenting their positions on the main issues. Now, all these topics are on the negotiating table," France’s top diplomat specified.

"Our position is based on several criteria: we must remain firm, we must show our solidarity with Ukraine, but also engage in a firm and demanding dialogue with Russia," the French foreign minister stated. "We must avoid the risk of conflict around Ukraine. Russia is our neighbor with whom we must talk."

On February 7, Macron visited Moscow for negotiations with the Russian President. Their conversation ran for over five hours. The following day, the French head of state departed for Kiev to meet with the Ukrainian leadership.