Czech Republic doesn’t plan to send soldiers to Ukraine - foreign ministry

PRAGUE, February 6. /TASS/. The Czech Republic doesn’t plan to send its troops to Ukraine, Czech Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lenka Do said on Sunday.

"The current Czech government is not going to send soldiers to defend Ukraine," she said, adding that her country takes part only in NATO drills in Eastern European alliance member countries.

Czech President Milos Zeman said earlier he is against sending NATO troops to Ukraine and against sending Czech soldiers to Slovakia as the Alliance suggests.

The foreign ministry spokesperson noted however that the president’s views on the situation on Ukraine differ from those of the government.

She stressed that Zeman’s words will do no harm to the Czech relations with Ukraine. And Monday’s visit to Ukraine by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky will demonstrate Prague’s support for the Ukrainian authorities, she added.