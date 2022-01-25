Cuba receives over 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Russia — embassy

HAVANA, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow has delivered more than 24 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Havana on Monday evening, the Russian embassy told TASS.

"Russia delivered over 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Cuba, including medical protective suits and injection syringes. The aid was sent by the Russian government," the embassy noted. In December 2021 and in mid-January of this year, Moscow has already supplied similar cargoes to Havana.

On Monday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked over the phone his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for providing humanitarian assistance, "which had greatly contributed to countering the aftermath of the pandemic.".