Ukrainian expert describes Blinken’s briefing as ‘pathetic babble’

KIEV, January 22. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent news conference can only be described as "pathetic babble," Director of the Kiev Center for Political Research and Conflict Study Mikhail Pogrebinsky said.

"How would you describe Blinken’s press conference in just two words? My version is ‘pathetic babble.’ He appears to be scared of his own shadow," Pogrebinsky wrote in a Facebook post.

After talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his counterpart assured him that Russia had no plans to attack Ukraine. At the same time, he said that if Russia wants to prove its peaceful attitude, it should withdraw troops from areas adjacent to the Ukrainian border and engage in a diplomatic dialogue with the Kiev government. In his words, this was necessary in order to continue talks with the United States on security guarantees.

The US top diplomat also said US President Joe Biden was ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if it helps to resolve the crisis. At the same time, he reaffirmed US support for Ukraine and pledged more deliveries of US weapons to the country.