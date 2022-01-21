Belarusian border must be reinforced in case of Kiev’s inadequate actions — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 21. /TASS/. The externally-controlled Ukrainian leadership behaves in an unpredictable way, so the border with this country must be heavily defended, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during his trip to the Brest Region.

"With a pain in our heart we observe everything that happens in Ukraine. Its current political leadership, acting under an external control, sometimes behaves in an unpredictable and inadequate way. So we must make decision for this case: unpredictability, inadequacy, and, god forbid, military action," he said, according to BelTA.

He noted that almost 1,500 km of border between Ukraine and Belarus is a significant distance.

"Whatever the cost, we must not only see what is happening at the border, we also must defend it reliably," he underscored.

"Just ten years ago, nobody could have imagined that we will have to establish military units and an entire force to protect our southern borders," the President said.