Constitutional order 'mostly restored' in all regions of Kazakhstan, says president

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the constitutional order has been 'mostly restored' in all regions of the country and local authorities are in control of the current situation, the press office of the country’s president announced following a session of the counter-terrorism headquarters.

"We have launched an anti-terrorism operation," Tokayev was quoted as saying. "Law enforcement forces are working hard. The constitutional order has been mostly restored in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation."

"However, terrorists are still using weapons inflicting damage to the property of our citizens," the president said. "This is why counter-terrorism measures must be in force until the complete elimination of militants."

A state of emergency has been declared all across Kazakhstan over mass protests that erupted in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region in the country’s southwest on January 2 where residents protested against fuel price hikes.

Two days later, riots erupted in Almaty (in the country’s southeast) where police used stun grenades to disperse crowds and also in other cities, in particular, in Atyrau and Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent and Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even in the capital of Nur-Sultan.

On January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government. Its members continue discharging their duties until a new Cabinet is approved.