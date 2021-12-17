EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions by 6 months

BRUSSELS, December 17. /TASS/. Leaders of the 27 EU member states unanimously agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia by another six-month period, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters on Friday.

"EUCO leaders unanimously agreed to roll over economic sanctions against Russia," he said. "We call on Russia to keep its part of the bargain and proceed with Minsk implementation."

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and only acts as a mediator, along with the OSCE, France and Germany.

A source in one European delegation told TASS Thursday on the sidelines of the summit that the sanctions will be extended by six months, until July 31.

According to the diplomat, in the upcoming weeks, the decision will be formalized and published in the Official EU Journal, entering into effect. The current restrictions were supposed to end on January 31.

In 2014, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia over the events in Ukraine and Crimea’s accession to Russia. The restrictions were expanded and prolonged repeatedly. The negotiations on the visa-free regime and the new basic agreement on cooperation were suspended; Russian officials were barred from entering the EU, and their assets were frozen. Besides, trade, financial and military restrictions were imposed as well. In response, Russia banned import of European food products.