Foreign ministers’ meeting of Astana format not yet confirmed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, December 10. /TASS/. The previously announced meeting of foreign ministers of the countries - guarantors of the Astana format (Russia, Turkey, Iran) during negotiations over Syria in Nur-Sultan has not been arranged yet, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told TASS on Friday.

"According to the information as of today, the meeting of the foreign ministers of the guarantor countries [Astana format] has not been confirmed yet. But the next round of Syrian talks will take place, as previously announced, on December 21-22 at the level of deputy foreign ministers," Smadiyarov said.

On November 10, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told journalists that the Kazakh Foreign Ministry considers the possibility of holding a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Astana format within the framework of the next negotiations on Syria in Nur-Sultan.