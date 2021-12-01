PM Mishustin praises Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in economy, combating pandemic

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Vietnam is progressively developing, the two countries are working together well during the pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during his meeting with the President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Moscow Wednesday.

"Our trade and economic cooperation are progressively developing despite the coronavirus: between January and September our mutual trade volume grew by over 16% compared to 2020, to $5 billion," Mishustin said.

"We fruitfully cooperate in combating the coronavirus; we’ve sent modern test systems and a mobile laboratory to Vietnam; we shipped Russian vaccines that have proven their effectiveness," he continued.

The Prime Minister noted that the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was established in Vietnam, with shipments of the Sputnik Light vaccine currently under discussion.

"I am certain that mass immunization will allow us to protect the health of the population and deal with the pandemic," Mishustin said.

He noted that he was glad to be able to meet with the president of Vietnam in person.

"The relations of friendship and partnership [between Russia and Vietnam] are based on our common glorious history; our country supported the Vietnamese people’s fight for liberation from colonialism, we helped defend its independence back then," Mishustin said, pointing out that the sides celebrate the 20th anniversary of the declaration of strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.