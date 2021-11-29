‘Bastards’: Lukashenko slams Lithuanian forces for planting dead body on Belarus border

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Belarusian border control agencies uncovered another migrant body, planted by Lithuanian law enforcement, early Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"During this migrant crisis, the bastards went as far as killing people. Last night, they planted a corpse on our border, and we found another body late last night as well. The pattern is the same," Lukashenko said at a Defense Ministry meeting Monday, according to BelTA.

According the president, the body was discovered in a sleeping bag. It could have been put there following the individual’s death or while the person was still alive.

"When our border guard found them, they were already lifeless. Yesterday, as far as I’ve been informed, three people were discovered. When they found the body, they saw three sleeping bags," the head of state said.

On November 28, the State Border Security Committee of Belarus reported that Lithuanian law enforcement planted a body of a beaten man of non-Slavic appearance on the Belarusian border.

"During the inspection of the territory, traces of the body being dragged from the Lithuanian territory were discovered," the Border Security Committee said, adding that an investigative group has been summoned to the site in order to determine the circumstances and cause of death.

"This is the sixth victim of the cynical and inhumane policy of Lithuania and Poland against vulnerable people discovered at the EU border," the Committee said.