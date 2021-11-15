US envoy says discussed in Moscow "shared interests in Afghanistan"

WASHINGTON, November 15. /TASS/. US new Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that during his visit to Moscow he discussed "shared interests in Afghanistan" with his Russian counterpart Zamir Kabulov and Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov.

"Met yesterday in Moscow with Special Presidential Representative Kabulov and Security Council's Deputy Secretary Venediktov. Discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and unity on need for Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) to fulfill commitments to international community," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier on Monday, Kabulov said he had discussed with West the entire range of Afghan settlement issues.

It was West’s first visit to Moscow in the capacity of US Special Representative for Afghanistan. Previously, Kabulov and West met during a consultations of the Extended Troika (Russia, the United States, China, Pakistan) on Afghan settlement in Islamabad on November 11.