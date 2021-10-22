Russia, Israel have points of contact on combating terrorism in Syria, says Putin

SOCHI, October 22. / TASS /. Russia and Israel have common ground regarding the fight against terrorism in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while opening talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday.

"As you know, we are making efforts to restore the Syrian statehood. There are a lot of challenging issues here," Putin noted. "But there are also some points of contact and opportunities for cooperation, especially, on countering terrorism," the Russian leader stated.

During the negotiations, Putin expressed his willingness to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East region.