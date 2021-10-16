US warship Chafee operated in Sea of Japan in line with international law - US Navy

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. The US Navy’s guided missile destroyer Chafee conducted operations in the Sea of Japan in line with the international law during a reported incident on Friday with the Russian warship, the US Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said in a statement.

"Although Russia issued a Notice to Airman and Mariners (NOTAM/NOTMAR) in this area for later in the day, the NOTAM/NOTMAR was not in effect at the time of the interaction," the statement reads. "At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom.

"The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate where international law allows," according to the statement.

The press office of the US Pacific Fleet also stated that The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement regarding an incident with the US Navy’s guided missile destroyer Chafee was false.

"The statement from the Russian Defense Ministry about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," the statement reads. "While USS Chafee (DDG 90) was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on Oct. 15, 2021, a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within approximately 65 yards of USS Chafee (DDG 90) while the ship was preparing for flight operations."

"The interaction was safe and professional," according to the statement.

Russia’s top brass reported on October 15 that the Russian Navy had thwarted an attempt by a US guided missile destroyer to violate the country’s state border in the Sea of Japan. In response to the Russian side’s warning, the US warship raised its colors implying that a helicopter was due to take off from its deck, which meant that the course and the speed could not be changed.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs moved towards the US warship to chase it out of Russia’s territorial waters. The US guided missile destroyer Chafee reversed its course just 60 meters from the Russian warship.

Later on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry uploaded a video of the US Navy’s guided missile destroyer Chafee attempting to violate the Russian state border.

The video uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry, shows an SH-60 helicopter prepping to take off from the US warship’s deck and its colors raised.

Russia’s top brass branded the actions by the crew of the US guided missile destroyer a gross violation of the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the 1972 Russia-US inter-governmental agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in the airspace.