Sputnik Light’s booster shot provides strong immune response, Argentinian study says

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. A study in Argentina showed that a booster shot of the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against coronavirus results in a strong immune response, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on the vaccine’s official Twitter account.

"World's 1st combo study in Argentina, supported by RDIF, showed that Sputnik Light (1st shot of Sputnik V) & Moderna vaccines helped other vaccines as 2nd shots/boosters by inducing stronger immune response," the statement said.

According to the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the efficacy of the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V) against the Delta strain (the most common coronavirus variant in Russia) amounts to 70% during three months following inoculation.

In the age group below 60, the vaccine’s efficacy surpassed 75%. At the same time, the efficacy parameters of Sputnik Light against the Delta strain surpass the results of a number of foreign two-component vaccines that demonstrate a significant decrease in effectiveness to the level below 50% five months after vaccination.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V jab certified in Russia on August 11, 2020. To date, the vaccine has been certified in 70 countries with the total population of 4 bln people. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency reported that it began a rolling review of the vaccine.