Talks on Sputnik V’s recognition likely to last for a long time — developer

MOSCOW, September 24. / TASS /. Negotiations on the approval of the Sputnik V vaccine by global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) are likely to continue for some time to come, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Institute of the Health Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said on Friday.

"The Gamaleya Institute is not directly involved in talks with the representatives of international organizations. The Russia Health Ministry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund are dealing with it. And at their request, we provide the necessary information <...> during negotiations, which are already lasting and will continue, as I see it, perhaps for a very long time," Gintsburg stated at the Russian Jewish Congress.

He went on to say that Sputnik V has been registered by many countries, and is widely used worldwide.

"Take Argentina, for example. In the past six months or even longer, the Health Ministry of Argentina has been publishing reports <…> about Sputnik V on a monthly basis. Sputnik V is not the only vaccine approved in the country, but 12 million full doses of Sputnik V have been administered to citizens of Argentina, and the statistics are more than convincing. In terms of safety and efficacy, Sputnik V outperforms all other anti-coronavirus vaccines," he said.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the world’s first officially registered coronavirus vaccine. It is also the first vaccine on the adenovirus platform developed under the heterogeneous boosting technology (vaccine cocktail). Two different vectors for the two vaccine doses ensure a stronger and longer immune response. To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bln people.