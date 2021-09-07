EP prepares to assess Russian State Duma election before it takes place — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The European Parliament (EP) is preparing to review the issue of non-recognition of the Russian State Duma elections even before the election took place, Duma Committee on International Affairs Chairman Leonid Slutsky said in his Telegram channel Tuesday, adding that such decisions could be viewed as an interference in Russia’s internal affairs.

"The European Parliament added the discussion of the Foreign Affairs Committee report, which recommends European authorities to be ready not to recognize the legitimacy of the State Duma elections, to the draft agenda for the Parliament’s autumn session," Slutsky said, adding that the report also contains "meaningful ‘conclusions’ regarding Russia’s further membership in international parliamentary organizations."

The lawmaker noted that the abovementioned discussion will take place three days before the election itself kicks off.

"Apparently, MEPs are not confused by the ‘cart ahead of the horse,’ they are ready to provide their assessments in advance, without any conclusions of monitoring missions," he noted.

International observers

Slutsky pointed out that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights decided not to send its delegation to Russia.

"In this regard, the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to send only five people (ten people were invited) to Russia is particularly surprising. Notably, there is no talk about a fully-fledged election observation; instead, this will be some assessment mission," he added.

Slutsky expressed his hope that the elections will be attended by observers from foreign parliaments and international organizations, adding that the electoral campaign is taking place "in accordance with all democratic standards, transparently and honestly."

"All calls not to recognize the legitimacy of the new State Duma membership, especially those voiced in advance, must be viewed only as an interference in Russia’s internal affairs. We will not allow any external forces to affect the elections or attempt to speculate on this matter," Slutsky concluded.

The State Duma elections will take place between September 17 and 19. The three voting days will also involve election of nine regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.