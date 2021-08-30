Not Russia’s fault that settlement process in Syria slackening — Russian top diplomat

VOLGOGRAD, August 30. /TASS/. Russia has created conditions for a political process in Syria and it is not its fault that this process is so slack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have created conditions for a political settlement process [in Syria], which is currently slackening not through our fault. Nevertheless, it is underway," he said.

He noted that the West had openly used terrorists to try to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. "When real terrorists from Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and its affiliates were on the threshold of the Syrian capital city, when terrorists were about to seize power in Syria, the West was watching it quite calmly," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, Russia has helped Syria to preserve its statehood, moreover, it has helped preserve Christianity in Syria. "It is the cradle of Christianity and the country was running the risk of the disappearance of all citizens who profess Christianity," he added.