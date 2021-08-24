UN coordinator points to humanitarian access issues in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. Humanitarian access issues exist across Afghanistan, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said in an interview with TASS.

"Problems exist in all of Afghanistan. I can’t say that the situation in some provinces is better than in others. Besides, people keep moving all the time," he noted.

"People always flock to the cities and areas where the situation is better or they think that it is better," Alakbarov pointed out. "When they arrive in those cities and areas, it creates pressure on locals because displaced persons have their needs," the UN official added.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan, as well as Afghan citizens who cooperated with the US-led coalition and their family members.