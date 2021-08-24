US concerned about war planes, helicopters that fell into Taliban’s hands — TV

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) have got their hands on a certain number of war planes, helicopters and missiles, which causes concern to the United States, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing a source.

According to the source, no decision has been made yet as to what to do about this equipment. At the same time, the news outlet added that the Taliban would have difficulties using the planes and helicopters because they lack experienced pilots and the opportunity to maintain the flying machines.

According to Al Arabiya, the US authorities plan to make a decision on conducting an operation to destroy the weapons the Taliban have got their hands on after the evacuation process is completed. The possibility of air strikes on weapons depots is under consideration.

After the United States had announced the end of its military operation in Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive and entered the country’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled. Western countries are now evacuating their citizens, including diplomats, from Afghanistan.