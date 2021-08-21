Situation calm in Kabul for eight days - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said that he does not believe in the expansion of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to other countries.

"I do not believe in it (the expansion - TASS). I do not believe that they will go [to other countries]. They have too much to do at home. The country is destroyed," he said on the YouTube channel Solovyev Live on Saturday when asked if expansion was part of the Taliban’s plans.

The situation has been calm in Kabul for eight days, Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on the YouTube channel Solovyev Live on Saturday.

"It has been good for the eighth day in a row. Today we went out to the city to see it with our own eyes. We found out that it is true," he said.