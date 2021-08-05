Armenian reports deployment of Russian peacekeepers on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, August 5. /TASS/. Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the deployment of Russian peacekeepers at the border with Azerbaijan.

"Regarding media reports about presence of Russian servicemen in the Tavush Province, we inform that Russian border control forces have been deployed in the mentioned area, and construction of logistics support and accommodation is underway," the Ministry said on its website. "This process takes place within the framework of Armenian-Russian cooperation."

On July 29, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated his readiness to discuss the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to Pashinyan, this would make it possible to carry out delimitation and demarcation of borders without risking armed clashes.

The situation at the border has been tense since May 12, when Armenian Defense Ministry informed that Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out "certain works" in the border area of the Syunik Province. Since then, both sides have been reporting incidents from time to time.