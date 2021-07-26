US, EU keep on trying to sever ties between Russia, CIS nations — senior security official

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The United States and the European Union have never stopped trying to sever ties between the peoples of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the examples of Georgia and Ukraine clearly demonstrate how dangerous such attempts can be, Rashid Nurgaliyev, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"In coordination with EU members, the United States keeps on trying to build up pressure on the CIS countries, to break the centuries-long ties between our peoples, to falsify the history of our joint victories. We see the consequences of such a breakup on the examples of Georgia and Ukraine, where we see an unstable political and social situation, a complete collapse of industry, declining living standards, and an armed conflict in Ukraine," he said.

According to Nurgaliyev, Russia’s updates to the National Security Strategy especially notes the growth of geopolitical instability, interstate contradictions and conflict potential in the world, as well as the escalating military-political situation near the Russian borders.

"Obviously, these factors directly impact the situation in the CIS countries. The Strategy emphasizes that the actions of some countries in the CIS space are geared towards stimulating disintegration processes to sever the traditional allies off Russia," he stressed.

The new version of Russia’s National Security Strategy was published in early July and was endorsed by presidential decree. The previous version was adopted on December 31, 2015.