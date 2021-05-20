Azerbaijan appreciates Russia’s role in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh situation, PM says

BAKU, May 20. /TASS/. Baku appreciates Moscow’s role in resolving the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday.

"Azerbaijan’s government appreciates the role that Russia played in the 44-day war. We remain committed to the obligations that are enshrined in a statement that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia signed on November 9," Asadov pointed out.