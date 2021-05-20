Azerbaijan appreciates Russia’s role in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh situation, PM says

BAKU, May 20. /TASS/. Baku appreciates Moscow’s role in resolving the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday.
"Azerbaijan’s government appreciates the role that Russia played in the 44-day war. We remain committed to the obligations that are enshrined in a statement that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia signed on November 9," Asadov pointed out.
He also said that the three countries’ deputy prime ministers maintained close contact to ensure the implementation of the statement’s provision on enhancing economic and transport ties in the region. "Azerbaijan remains fully committed to its obligations under the November 9 and January 11 statements," the prime minister added.
On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, Azerbaijan and Armenia maintained the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region. In addition, several districts were handed back over to Azerbaijan. On January 11, 2021, a joint statement was signed following a Moscow meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan, which creates a trilateral working group aimed at boosting economic and transport ties in the region.