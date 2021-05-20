Pashinyan says about 500-600 Azerbaijani military servicemen remain on Armenian soil

YEREVAN, May 20. /TASS/. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, given that about 500-600 Azerbaijani military servicemen are still on Armenian soil, Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.
"I want to state that the situation on the specified sections of the border with Azerbaijan has remained unchanged. It is tense in the sense that about 500-600 Azerbaijani military servicemen remain on our sovereign territory. They must leave our soil, we continue to pursue political solutions to the problem and are doing our utmost to prevent any military escalation," he explained.
On May 12, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijan’s armed forces had tried to carry out "certain work" in one of the border districts of the Syunik Province in order to "adjust the border." Later in the evening that day, Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had crossed Armenia’s state border, advancing 3.5 kilometers deep into its territory. The parties have held talks on ironing out the situation several times. The latest round mediated by Russia was held on May 16.