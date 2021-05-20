Pashinyan says about 500-600 Azerbaijani military servicemen remain on Armenian soil

YEREVAN, May 20. /TASS/. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, given that about 500-600 Azerbaijani military servicemen are still on Armenian soil, Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"I want to state that the situation on the specified sections of the border with Azerbaijan has remained unchanged. It is tense in the sense that about 500-600 Azerbaijani military servicemen remain on our sovereign territory. They must leave our soil, we continue to pursue political solutions to the problem and are doing our utmost to prevent any military escalation," he explained.