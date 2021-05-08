EU summit to consider Russia policy on May 25, Macron says

BRUSSELS, May 8. /TASS/. The leaders of European Union countries will consider policies towards Russia and Brexit at a summit scheduled for May 25, French President Emmanuel Macron said following an informal EU meeting in Portugal’s Porto on Saturday.

"Apart from the main agenda, we touched upon other issues that we will go back to at the May 25 summit. These include Russia and Brexit," he said.

When commenting on the Porto meeting, Macron pointed out that its participants were involved in the development of a European strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.