About 200 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem — media

CAIRO, May 8. /TASS/. About 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported late on Friday.

Most violent clashes took place near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas were used against the crowd. After that, over 200 law enforcement officers stormed the courtyards and praying rooms of the mosque, forcing believers to leave the building.

At present, clashes continue in the Sheikh Jarrah suburb. According to the news agency, dozens of Palestinians have been detained, more than 20 required hospitalization.

Apart from that, Israeli police officers hamper the work of journalists who cover the events, WAFA said, adding that two Palestinian journalists were seriously injured as a result.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Israeli law-enforcers have denied access to its emergency medical teams, sent to the area "to support its branch in Jerusalem in providing EMS to injured Palestinians."

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tasked Palestine’s UN envoy, Riyad Mansour, with requesting a UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out in East Jerusalem after the beginning of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which started on April 13 and will be over on May 12.