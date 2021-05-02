Colombian President brings troops to cities where protests continue

BOGOTA, May 2. /TASS/. Colombian President Ivan Duque has ordered to bring troops to those cities where protest rallies against tax reform accompanied by vandalism and public order violations continue.

"The factor of military presence will be in effect in those cities where a great risk for lives of citizens exists," he said in a video address published on his administration’s Twitter page on Saturday.

The president stressed that the servicemen "are trained to work in urban conditions and will provide support to police."

Since Wednesday, the entire country has been engulfed by rallies against tax reform. Disturbances were recorded in Bogota, Cali, Medellin and other cities. On Friday, the government agreed to change the wording of the reform yet the protest rallies continued.