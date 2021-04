US role in Belarusian coup attempt is under investigation, FSB chief says

MINSK, April 30. /TASS/. The state security committee KGB of the Republic of Belarus has charged nine persons with plotting a government coup attempt, the Belarusian news agency BelTA quotes the KGB’s spokesman Andrei Yarosh as saying.

The nine persons are Alexander Feduta, Yuri Zenkovich, Grigory Kostusev, Olga Golubovich, Dmitry Schchigelsky, Alexander Perepechko, Pavel Kulazhenko, Vitaly Makarenko and Igor Makar. The first four persons on the list are in custody at the KGB’s detention center.