UK strain of novel coronavirus detected in three more states in past week

GENEVA, April 28. /TASS/. VOC 202012/01, a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus initially detected in the United Kingdom, was found in three more countries since April 20, bringing their overall number to 139, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its weekly bulletin.

The number of countries that reported on their territory the 501Y.V2 strain of novel coronavirus, first discovered in South Africa, has increased to 87. The P.1 variant (first identified in Brazil and Japan) is now circulating in 54 states.

According to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, "since our last update on 20 April, VOC 202012/01 has been detected in three additional countries, variant 501Y.V2 in three additional countries, and variant P.1 in two additional countries."

"As of 27 April, a total 139 countries have reported VOC 202012/01, 87 countries VOC 501Y.V2, and 54 countries VOC P.1," the document says.

According to the bulletin, all the three strains are currently circulating in India, along with the B.1.617 and other variants, "which collectively may be playing a role in the current resurgence in this country."

"Indeed, studies have highlighted that the spread of the second wave has been much faster than the first," the international organization said.

According to preliminary modeling, based on genome sequences, B.1.617 "has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility, with other co-circulating variants also demonstrating increased transmissibility."

Among other factors that led to the current surge in coronavirus cases in India, the WHO names sanitary issues and frequent mass gatherings, including cultural and religious ones.

Earlier, the WHO Emergency Committee called upon countries to broaden scientific research into the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 (Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2), which causes COVID-19, and to share their findings with other nations.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a SARS-CoV-2 strain codenamed VOC-202012/01 emerged in the UK last September. The 501Y.V2 variant has been present in South Africa since early August, while the P.1 mutation has been circulating in Brazil and Japan since December. The B.1.617 variant was also first detected in December.