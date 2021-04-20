Argentine delegation discusses technology transfer for production of Sputnik V

BUENOS AIRES, April 20. /TASS/. Representatives of the Argentine government have discussed in Moscow the possibility of the soonest technology transfer in order to produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection on their territory, the press service of the presidential administration reported on Monday.

"[Presidential advisor Cecilia] Nicolini also visited the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that produces Sputnik V in order to study together with experts how to accelerate the technology transfer in order to have the capability to begin production of the vaccine in the country as soon as possible," the statement said.

According to the press service, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Argentine Richmond laboratory which earlier had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in order to begin the production of the Russian anti-coronavirus jab in the future.

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman is also visiting Moscow.