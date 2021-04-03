Every fifth American already fully vaccinated — authorities

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. One in five residents of the United States has already been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing for foreign journalists, held via a video linkup on Friday.

Full vaccination means that a person received either both doses of the two-component Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or a one-component Johnson & Johnson jab, currently permitted for use in the United States.

"One in five Americans is fully vaccinated," she said, stressing the importance of global cooperation in the effort to contain the novel coronavirus. "We fully understand that it is a global pandemic and we need to work together [with other states]."

According to Washington post, a total of 101.8 million US citizens (out of estimated 328 million residents) have received at least one dose of the vaccine by now.

Walensky added that the United States authorities "have never seen such a volume of misinformation about a vaccine." The vast bulk of this false information is being disseminated via social networks, she said. In her words, CDC is trying to understand reasons why certain Americans do not believe in efficiency of vaccines.

The United States is the hardest-hit country in terms of cases and fatalities. According to the Johns Hopkins University estimations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 30.5 million cases and over 553,900 deaths have been registered in the country since the start of the pandemic.